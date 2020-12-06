Sony Reportedly Wants An Endgame-Esque Finale For Maguire’s Spider-Man

It was once just a pipe-dream, but it’s now looking increasingly likely that a multi Spider-Man crossover could be happening in Spider-Man 3. We know for sure that some multiversal mayhem will occur in the flick, with Jamie Foxx reprising his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man films and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange on hand to be Peter Parker’s latest mentor. Bringing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire back on board would be the natural next step.

The mind-blowing thing is that this might not be the only time the two legacy Spideys return to our screens, though. Geekosity’s Mikey Sutton is reporting that Spider-Man 3 will feature both actors and an official announcement is on the way, perhaps as early as this very month. What’s more, he claims that Sony and Marvel have plans to do more with Maguire and Garfield after this, too. In particular, they have ambitions to give Maguire’s Peter Parker a big sendoff.

To be exact, Sutton says they want Maguire’s “final bow” as the wallcrawler to be an “Endgame-esque finale for him”. It’s easy to see why they would be interested in doing this. Maguire’s Spider-Man is a huge icon of superhero cinema, but he never got the exit he deserved from the role, with Spider-Man 3 not measuring up to its predecessors and Spider-Man 4 being cancelled. Hugh Jackman got his big goodbye, Robert Downey Jr. did. Maguire deserves the same treatment.

It’s unclear whether they currently have any clear concepts for how they could pull this off behind the scenes, but according to Sutton, it’s definitely something they want to do. That’s a major twist to this developing story as it suggests that Spider-Man 3 is just the start of this mega-crossover and not a one-off event. Nevertheless, Sutton says that the threequel will be the longest Spidey movie ever, so it’s not like it’s going to skimp on delivering the goods.

As for where Maguire’s big final showdown as Spider-Man could happen, it’s unclear, but Spider-Man 3 comes our way next December.