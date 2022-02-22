Sony’s CEO just hinted at ‘Uncharted’ sequel

That Uncharted has been receiving mixed reviews, but doing well at the box office, is seen as a solid performance from lead Tom Holland, and now leadership at Sony has just hinted that the video game adaptation will end up receiving a sequel.

Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood published an exclusive containing an email that studio boss Tom Rothman sent to company employees on Monday. He touted their recent successes with Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and noted that audiences are loving Holland as Nathan Drake, so more of this performance may be on the way.

“With over $100 [million] in box office worldwide in just one weekend and a 90 percent positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company,” Rothman wrote. “I want to thank all of the filmmakers, the wonderful cast and crew and especially our friends at PlayStation Studios for their support.”

Nothing is official as of this story being filed, but director Ruben Fleischer has indicated he has some ideas for a sequel. We reported earlier this month on Fleischer’s personal ambitions, but he did not reveal specifics, as what may pass still depends on the success of the first movie. For now, though, it seems he will get to explore more Uncharted territory.