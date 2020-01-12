Sony’s Morbius Will Include Spider-Man References

Though Tom Holland failed to make a cameo in Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the new Sony/Disney deal means that the former studio can now reference the MCU in future movies. And with Morbius being the next Sony-Marvel film on the way, everyone’s pretty anxious to see whether or not Spidey shows up in any capacity.

A full-on cameo from Holland is unlikely at this stage – even though we’ve still got our fingers crossed – but it does seem that at the very least, Morbius will feature references to the hero. What these may be remain unclear, but ComicBook.com reports that “Spider-Man mentions may come in the form of wanted posters plastered around New York City.” Meanwhile, MCU Cosmic says that “there will be some background references to Spider-Man in movie. Some that might even tie into the ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home and what Peter Parker is dealing with at this time.”

The First Official Image Of Jared Leto's Morbius Has Been Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So again, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing the web-slinger in the flesh, but these references will still tie Morbius into the MCU, which is certainly pretty exciting. And we may even get a hint of some of them in the upcoming first trailer for the pic, which is due to land online this coming Monday.

Given that Venom far exceeded expectations at the box office when it hit theaters in 2018, the pressure is definitely on for Morbius to show everyone that Sony’s Marvel Universe has more to offer than just Tom Hardy’s take on Eddie Brock. And while Jared Leto’s last attempt at a comic book movie ended in disaster, it’s safe to say that we’re all hopeful that this next outing finds a little more success. In any case, we’ll find out what’s in store for us soon enough, as that aforementioned trailer is just days away now.