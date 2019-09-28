Tom Holland Can Now Show Up In Venom 2 Thanks To New Spider-Man Deal

Yesterday’s Spider-Man news definitely has Marvel fans pumped, but Sony fans deserve to be equally as excited. The deal struck between the two sides allows the web-head to star in two more films set in the MCU, while still appearing in franchises that fall under Sony’s umbrella. For example, this means that Peter Parker can theoretically star in a future Avengers flick and then pop up in the upcoming Hobgoblin movie a mere month later. Which means that there’s a chance that the beloved superhero can potentially make a cameo in Venom 2 next year as well.

Nothing’s set in stone just yet, of course, but this new deal at least leaves the door open for it to happen. We already know that Sony’s planning on introducing Spider-Man into their cinematic universe during Venom 3, but that process could be expedited or at least hinted at during the upcoming sequel now that a fresh deal’s been struck between both sides.

Even if the web-slinger doesn’t get introduced in the movie though, fans will still be able to witness a very exciting new character sharing the big screen with Tom Hardy. As we already know, Woody Harrelson’s Carnage will be making his debut in the 2020 film, which could potentially rival the success of the record-setting original.

Venom currently holds the impressive box office record for highest-grossing film ever in the month of October, though that reign may be short-lived thanks to Todd Phillips’ Joker. Regardless, we’re definitely excited to see Tom and Tom finally face off onscreen, be it in Venom 2 or another SUMC movie, and as soon as we learn more about Sony’s plans for the web-slinger, we’ll be sure to let you know.