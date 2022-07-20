Sony’s ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off ‘Madame Web’ has been delayed

Sony has switched up its release schedule for 2023, which may come with bad news for Marvel fans as Madame Web has now been delayed.

The upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film will now be landing in theaters on Oct. 6, 2023 months later than its original release date of July 7.

This move also sees the next installment in Sony’s hit horror franchise Insidious score its own release date. Insidious 5 will now arrive on July 7 in place of Madame Web.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, this isn’t the only Sony Marvel film to take a hit. A currently unannounced project which was set to land on Oct. 6 has now been moved back until June 7, 2024.

It isn’t clear what the motive is for these changes especially given production on Madame Web is now in full swing. The movie began filming earlier this month and will continue to do so through August.

Recently we were given our first look at the set of the film which will seemingly take place in New York City during the early 2000s. You can check out a glimpse of the set here.

This isn’t the only new info about the film, last week it was also announced that Adam Scott would be joining the cast alongside its leads Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney.

With this new release date, fans will have a little longer to wait before they can catch the film for themselves. Madame Web is now set to arrive on Oct. 6, 2023.