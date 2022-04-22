Sorry, Johnny — the internet names Gene Wilder the best Willy Wonka

Sorry, Johnny Depp — the internet has decreed that OG king Gene Wilder is the definitive version of Willy Wonka.

As Johnny Depp’s bitter defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard rages on, the internet has taken sides in a very different battle involving Depp — the debate over who is the best Willy Wonka. Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier was first brought to the screen in 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory before Depp played the part in the Tim Burton remake, released in 2005.

A viral tweet from Twitter user Frank Goodman got the discussion started, with the OP asking fans to name their pick for the best cinematic Wonka. And, going by the way that Gene Wilder ended up trending, it’s clear that there’s only one possible answer for most folks.

Who Was The Better Willy Wonka?



Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp? pic.twitter.com/VA41X6jgF2 — Frank Goodman (@MASKEDMANIACXXX) April 21, 2022

A lot of people don’t even understand why this is even a question.

This is not even a question. If you think it is, we can't be friends. #GoodDaySir#GeneWilder https://t.co/C3gZeaxxpy — Cepoin (@THIScepoin) April 22, 2022

If you say anyone other than Wilder, are you okay? https://t.co/azXbBVVkd3 — Christine Ethier (@Fishshelf) April 22, 2022

There’s only one Wonka, according to many, and it ain’t Johnny.

Gene Wilder defined the role. No others that came after even compare; they may as well have played a different character entirely https://t.co/jjMoGLHm7J — The Only Nicholas Hunt-Walker in Existence (@nhuntwalker) April 22, 2022

That’s one way of putting it…

Which is a better source of energy?



THE SUN or a wall outlet??? https://t.co/vN0tVeEdN8 — Joe Woodward, Antifa Records & Registration (@AntifaJoe42) April 22, 2022

Has Depp’s Wonka spawned as many memes as Wilder’s? I don’t think so.

the amount of times i quote this https://t.co/udDTUUjkzB pic.twitter.com/YGFfXYb0ff — Lynn 🌙 #purelovefx (@lunacIipsed) April 22, 2022

To be fair, there are some fans out there defending Depp’s interpretation. A few like both as much as each other.

An even smaller amount actually prefer Depp’s weirder, kooky take on the character.

Gene Wilder is a phenomenal actor. An icon. But Johnny Depp version of Willy Wonka showed more of the character's dark side. https://t.co/Z8QVUiD33L — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) April 22, 2022

This bit of trivia proves just how in tune with the role Wilder was, though — his iconic entrance, where Wonka appears to stumble but turns it into a forward roll, was all his idea.

As Gene Wilder is trending here’s my favourite bit of trivia about him/why Willy Wonka comes out of the factory limping. So good. pic.twitter.com/nnNJx4C92B — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) April 22, 2022

Remember, this debate won’t be just a two-Wonka race before long as Timothée Chalamet is set to star in Wonka, a musical prequel film that will reveal the character’s origins. From Paddington‘s Paul King, the movie co-stars Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman. We’ll find out if Chalamet can prove more popular than Gene Wilder, or at least Johnny Depp, when Wonka hits theaters in December 2023.