Space Jam: A New Legacy On Track To Top The Box Office

After spending far too long in the doldrums, the theatrical industry is finally regaining some consistent momentum. Following on from the Fast & Furious 9 crew headlining the first Hollywood blockbuster to hit the $500 million barrier globally since 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow came along and smashed many of the pandemic-era records set by Dominic Toretto and his extended family.

Factoring in Disney Plus Premier Access sales, Black Widow gained an additional $60 million in revenue on top of an $80 million domestic bow to post a worldwide first frame well in excess of $200 million. However, Natasha Romanoff’s reign at the top is set to come to an end after just one week, with Space Jam: A New Legacy poised to seize the crown for King James and Bugs Bunny.

After bowing to $13.1 million on Friday, the sequel that’s been a quarter of a century in the making is heading towards a three-day tally of $32 million, enough to comfortably dislodge Black Widow, which is tracking towards somewhere around the $25 million mark. That means A New Legacy is set to drastically over-perform, when early estimates only had it pegged to earn $20 million or so this weekend.

Space Jam: A New Legacy Character Posters Reveal The Tune Squad Lineup 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Warner Bros.’ shameless self-promotional tactic will also score the fourth-biggest pandemic-era opening behind Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9 and A Quiet Place Part II, so the polarizing reactions from both fans and critics don’t appear to have put much of a dent in the movie’s chances of commercial success.

That being said, there are still no guarantees it’ll have the legs to match the $250 million brought in by the 1996 original, and that’s even with 25 years of ticket price inflation, not to mention the fact Space Jam: A New Legacy comes with a hefty $160 million price tag, but it’s a win for WB regardless.