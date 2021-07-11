Black Widow Opens With Over $200 Million Worldwide Across Theaters And Streaming

Everyone was expecting Black Widow, the first Marvel movie since 2019, to break pandemic-related box office records and, sure enough, that prediction has proven accurate. In a rare move, Disney has officially announced exactly how much the Scarlett Johansson vehicle has made over its opening weekend in both theaters and on streaming.

The studio has confirmed that Black Widow brought in a total of $215 million across the first few days of its release. Not only did it easily soar to the top of the box office charts this weekend, its $80 million domestic gross marks it out as the biggest domestic opening since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Meanwhile, it made almost as much internationally, earning $78 million worldwide. Finally, we’re being told it amassed $60 million through Disney Plus.

Disney’s unveiling of Black Widow‘s streaming numbers is the very first time they’ve revealed such figures since the launch of D+’s Premier Access label last year. We’ve never officially found out how well the likes of Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Cruella performed with audiences at home. Clearly, Black Widow blew them all out of the water, though. The success of the decision to drop the movie simultaneously in both theaters and on Disney Plus no doubt means Premier Access is here to stay.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said the following in a statement:

“Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace. Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+.”

Meanwhile, Alan Bergman, Chairman of Disney Studios Content, added:

“It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era.”

Disney has also made clear that Black Widow‘s combined total ensures it steps over the $100 million threshold in the domestic market, making it the first to do so in its opening weekend since the pandemic started. We don’t know yet exactly how much of that $60 million Disney Plus gross comes from the US, but clearly it was more than $20 million. What’s more, these figures make it the third biggest MCU opening after Black Panther ($202 million) and Captain Marvel ($153.4 million).

Black Widow can be seen on the big screen or found on D+ now.