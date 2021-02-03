A Spanish Action Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now

It’d be fair to say that you never really know what you’re going to get when it comes to the Netflix Top 10 most-watched list. Admittedly, the TV shows chart is usually pretty predictable, but as far as the movies go, well, it’s always fun taking a look at what subscribers are digging as there are often more than a few surprises.

Be it forgotten B-level actioners, overlooked gems, or titles you’ve never even heard of, the Top 10 list is constantly throwing up some unexpected films and the latest one to reach the summit of the content library is Below Zero, a Spanish-language action movie. And despite the fact that it’s not in English, it’s managed to clinch the #1 spot on both the US and global charts, and has been there for a while now.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, the pic follows a prison transport that comes under attack while on an isolated road. Though the officer driving the vehicle is able to survive the initial assault, he soon has to barricade himself inside in an attempt to defend the various convicts from the attackers, who’ll do anything they can to rescue one of their own.

Of course, leading man Javier Gutierrez is already pretty familiar with Netflix projects having had roles in Mirage and The Occupant, both of which did well critics, and it seems they’ve taken to his new film as well, with Below Zero currently holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 83%. Granted, there aren’t a ton of reviews yet, but the general feeling seems to be that it’s a perfectly enjoyable action thriller that’s worth a watch.

So, if you haven’t given it a chance, be sure to make some time to catch Below Zero this week and see if you think it deserves to be blowing up on the platform right now.