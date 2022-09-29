Sparks fly as ‘Blonde’ director calls Marilyn Monroe’s most famous character a ‘whore’

Blonde, the adaptation of the novel of the same which attempts to unpack the life of Marilyn Monroe, has just landed on Netflix. Audiences and critics aren’t particularly thrilled with the movie, which at the time of writing sits below a 50 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Beginning to understand why this somewhat biographical film isn’t landing with people may begin with its director, Andrew Dominik.

In a recent interview with BFI’s Christina Newland, Dominik shared some unfiltered and fairly candid thoughts on Monroe (born Norma Jeane Mortenson), her acting career, and her movies. Newland shared an outtake from the interview on Twitter, which sees Dominik describe Monroe as a “whore” in her role in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Details from this interview seem to continue to shape how Dominik perceived Monroe, or at least her character in the novel. In Newland’s Twitter post, Dominik is quoted as saying; ‘Does anyone even watch Marilyn Monroe movies?’ He makes a point of stressing that the film is a work of fiction, considering how little is actually known about Monroe’s life.

Critics and fans alike, however, aren’t buying it.

Wow…I hated BLONDE from day one in Venezia for its

misogynistic tone, self-important direction and shallow glamorization of suffering but now this is getting seriously REALLY bad? I can't believe some critics still have the guts ro defend Andrew Dominik's "vison" after this. https://t.co/tcQUCOEhyv — Cédric Succivalli (@OnTheLido) September 28, 2022

this is the guy they paid to direct her biopic https://t.co/vKU3cOXcxq — mia ❤️‍🩹 (@arrivalleneuve) September 28, 2022

"Does anyone watch Marilyn Monroe movies?" Sir, you did NOT just disrespect Some Like It Hot https://t.co/Ra3GQgoYZz — Becky Hopkins (see pinned tweet for my art info!) (@BeckyHop13) September 27, 2022

This tweet expresses a similar sentiment towards Dominik, though extends an appreciation for the frank format of the interview. It wasn’t the only inflammatory remark the director made during the interview, saying her singing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” is effectively sisterly advice expressing “if you’re going to fuck, make sure you get paid.”

You do you but between this & her entire interview with the director of Blonde I’ve no time for a 3 hour biopic of a woman by someone with these views no matter how flashy their filmmaking aesthetics. Also wish more interviews with directors were this & not fulsome praise. https://t.co/Uf2JPF48Pv — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) September 28, 2022

Despite years of preparation and research for the film, Dominik’s vision simply isn’t resonating with people.

i think it’s worse that andrew has spent 10 years prepping/trying to get this movie done. he was watching marilyn’s movies , talking to people who knew her , going to her old homes , studying every image of her and this is the result. https://t.co/hQKDaqW7e6 — barbie ❤️‍🔥 (@sakhecore) September 27, 2022

We thought Blonde ultimately ended up being hollow and fell short of the message it is trying to deliver. The film stars Ana De Armas as Norma Jeane, and is now available to stream on Netflix if you’re so inclined.