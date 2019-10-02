Spider-Man 4 Will See Spidey Take On The Sinister Six

Ever since Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s post-credits scene teased Scorpion and his pals getting revenge on the wall-crawler, fans have been wondering when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will face the Sinister Six. Surprisingly, we’ve had 7 solo Spidey movies so far and the supervillain team has yet to appear. Though not for lack of trying on Sony’s part. It’s possible the web-slinger could finally meet his match, however, in Spider-Man 4.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Marvel was developing a She-Hulk show back in April – that Holland’s fourth standalone film in the role will feature the hero taking on the Six. Apparently, Spider-Man 4 will be a “big event movie” where the half a dozen antagonists go toe to toe with Spidey. But this won’t be the first pic where the group comes together, as we’re told there will be a Sinister Six solo film before SM4 to set up their conflict with Peter.

There was a lot of speculation going into Spider-Man: Far From Home that the Sinister Six would be teased in the sequel, though it ended up having enough on its plate in dealing with Mysterio framing Spidey. Given that, it makes sense that it’d be too soon to tackle the Six in Spider-Man 3 and that the big seven-way fight should be held off until the fourth film.

As for the Sinister Six solo movie, Sony has been trying to get this off the ground for years. In fact, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 did all the heavy lifting for it before that version of the franchise was cancelled in favor of lending the character to the MCU. Drew Goddard was originally set to helm the S6 film, though he later moved onto X-Force. Now that that Fox project has also been nixed, though, it’s feasible he could return to do Sinister Six before the group go on to appear in Spider-Man 4.