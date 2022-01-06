‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ producers tease the animated sequel

Fans suffering withdrawal symptoms from multiversal blockbusters starring friendly neighborhood superheroes don’t have to wait too long for their next fix after Spider-Man: No Way Home, with animated sequel Across the Spider-Verse coming to theaters in October of this year.

The internet went wild when it was revealed the return of Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales was only the first half of a two-part story, and the surprise guests in Tom Holland’s recent live-action outing likely won’t have a patch on what the Spider-Verse team has been cooking up behind the scenes.

In an interview with IndieWire, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller teased that Across the Spider-Verse is looking to push the boundaries of what’s possible in animation, which will be music to the ears of audiences everywhere.

“It’s been fun to have the confidence. And to go even harder and push the medium even further and take Miles to places you couldn’t imagine.”

The first installment deservedly landed the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature on its way to gaining a reputation as one of the finest comic book adaptations of the modern era, so it would be an understatement to say that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is coming burdened with expectations that its predecessor never had to contend with.