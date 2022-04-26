'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Will Feature an Absurdly Large Cast

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' will feature a a huge cast of characters, with the number put in at an impressive triple digit figure.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to be one of the most expansive Marvel stories put to film, with a truly dizzying number of characters set to appear.

During Sony’s Cinemacon presentation, via Rotten Tomatoes‘ Erik Davis, it was shared that the upcoming animated film will feature 240 characters – six times more than the first film. With a cast that large, it means the film has thrown a wide net for fans to theorize about.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller are on stage to talk #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse. “The sequel is way, way bigger than the last one. It’s the largest crew of an animated movie ever,” says Chris Miller. This film has 240 characters. The first film had 40. Takes place on 6 universes pic.twitter.com/1gGIPDP1uK — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 26, 2022

Perhaps one of those 240 will be the much-berated Jared Leto portrayal of Michael Morbius in the latest Sony Spider-Man spin-off.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was delayed last week, with the film now set to release in June 2023.

This story is developing.