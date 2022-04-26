'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Will Feature an Absurdly Large Cast

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to be one of the most expansive Marvel stories put to film, with a truly dizzying number of characters set to appear.
During Sony’s Cinemacon presentation, via Rotten Tomatoes‘ Erik Davis, it was shared that the upcoming animated film will feature 240 characters – six times more than the first film. With a cast that large, it means the film has thrown a wide net for fans to theorize about.
Perhaps one of those 240 will be the much-berated Jared Leto portrayal of Michael Morbius in the latest Sony Spider-Man spin-off.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was delayed last week, with the film now set to release in June 2023.
