Bad news for Spidey fans, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed alongside a list of other Sony films scheduled to release during 2022 and 2023.

The film was initially set to launch in October of this year, but according to Deadline will now swing into theaters on June 2, 2023.

With this delay, Sony has shared the release date for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II which will launch in theatres on March 29, 2024.

The animated movies which are helmed by filmmakers Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson will be launching in premium large formats and IMAX when they arrive in theatres.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a sequel to the award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which launched with overwhelming praise from critics and fans alike back in 2018.

This sequel will expand upon the winning formula from its predecessor while bringing plenty of new to the table. The movie is set to boast a variety of different art styles, unique to each different world the cast visit during the film.

With the delay of this animated picture, Sony will be bringing another release forward. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will now launch on Oct. 7 in place of Across the Spider-Verse. The movie was initially scheduled to release on Nov. 18.

Alongside these changes, new dates have been provided for films including Marvel’s Madame Web, as well as The Equalizer 3.

Sadly, fans will have to wait a little longer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now, but on the plus side it’s second part now has a release scheduled.