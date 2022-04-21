Hope you got your Spider-Man fix with No Way Home, because Sony’s forthcoming Marvel project Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Part II won’t be hitting cinemas for quite some time.

In an announcement made earlier today, Sony revealed that the Across The Spider-Verse Part II will be premiering in cinemas on Mar. 29, 2024. That’s just under two years from this article’s publish date.

The wait is likely due to Sony’s subsequent delay of Across The Spider-Verse which will now arrive in theaters in June 2023, as opposed to its original release date of October 2022.

This story is developing.