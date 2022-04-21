Sony has finally revealed a release date for its upcoming Marvel film Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney.

According to Deadline, after months of anticipation, the studio has revealed that the movie is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 7, 2023.

Madame Web was first announced earlier this year and will star Dakota Johnson in its leading role. Later, it was revealed that the movie would be helmed by director S.J. Clarkson.

Right now the only other cast member known is Sweeney, however, it isn’t clear what character she will be playing in the Marvel film.

Madame Web is a character from the Spider-Man comic universe. Unlike the web-slinger, this character is known for her psychic powers. The character will likely undergo some big changes from her comicbook origins.

Fans were expecting more news about Madame Web to be revealed soon as a social media presence for the film went live later last month, however, the page is yet to post anything.

Details on this film are still few and far between but now with a release date set for next July, more information should come to light as production ramps up on the project.

The announcement of the movie’s release date comes alongside a variety of scheduling changes for Sony including a delay to the highly anticipated follow-up Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

If you aren’t yet familiar with Madame Web you can read more about the character here.