Marvel fans expecting big news after ‘Madame Web’ Twitter page appears

Social media has become such an important part of everyday life that even the mere creation of a brand new Twitter account is enough to set tongues wagging all across the internet, with Marvel Comics adaptation Madame Web‘s official page having just gone live.

While the account isn’t following anyone or anything else, and hasn’t even posted any content at the time of writing, that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited. If you’ll remember, Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series went live on Twitter shortly before a string of major reveals, which started with first-look images and culminated with a trailer on the very same day.

Of course, we’re not expecting Madame Web to deliver the goods on a similar scale, but it could be an indication that more major reveals are forthcoming. So far, Dakota Johnson’s title hero is the sole character to be confirmed for the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, with Euphoria‘s breakout star Sydney Sweeney the only other member of the ensemble announced so far.

Sandra Bullock Is Madame Web In Spider-Man 3 Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

One downside is that Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless remain attached to pen the screenplay, with Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire hardly being showered in early praise, but with the supernatural superhero movie releasing next week, not to mention the fact Kraven the Hunter recently entered production, Sony could be looking to keep the ball rolling with some Madame Web updates.

For now, though, it’s an empty husk of a Twitter page, but don’t be surprised if that changes substantially in the not too distant future.