The official Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter account has broken the internet with just two simple words — and you can probably guess what they are. Star Wars fans have been waiting for Ewan McGregor to return to the galaxy far, far away for the longest time, ever since a spinoff project featuring the legendary Jedi Master was first announced to be in the works in the early days of Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm. But now the wait is almost over as Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to hit Disney Plus in just a couple of months.

And our first look at the hotly anticipated series might be coming very, very soon. The show’s Twitter account sent Star Wars lovers into a frenzy this Wednesday morning with a very brief tweet. “Hello there,” the tweet read, instantly going viral. While that’s all the account had to share at this time, the quotation of Obi-Wan’s most iconic line from the prequel trilogy has got folks primed to expect some further treat to arrive later today.

Hello there. — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

Sure enough, reports are saying Disney is ready to drop a teaser trailer this March 9, as per the studio’s latest investor meeting. A surprise to be sure, but a welcome one.

🔥 #ObiWan Trailer likely at 9am EST or later today with investor meeting https://t.co/SWlx1TTr56 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 9, 2022

Set around a decade after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Kenobi picks up with Anakin’s former mentor living as a hermit as he watches over young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. What exactly happens from there, we don’t know, but the series has been described as a “rollicking adventure” so something must occur to pull him away from his duties and possibly go off-world.

Obi-Wan Kenobi sees Hayden Christensen return as Darth Vader, as do Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Luke’s Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Franchise newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, and Moses Ingram. Deborah Chow directs, with Joby Harold serving as showrunner. The six-part event series premieres on May 25. Keep your eyes peeled for that incoming trailer.