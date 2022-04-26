‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ sequel gets its official title

While the sequel to next year's 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' won't premiere until 2024, we now know its official title.

With more Sony Spider-Man content than you could shoot a web at, we now know the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

Fans have been referring to the sequel thus far as Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse — Part II, but now we know the film is officially called Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.

The news was shared during Sony’s presentation at CinemaCon, along with more information around Across The Spider-Verse, which is set to premiere next year.

Beyond The Spider-Verse will hit theaters in 2024.

This story is developing.