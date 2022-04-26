‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ sequel gets its official title

With more Sony Spider-Man content than you could shoot a web at, we now know the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.
Fans have been referring to the sequel thus far as Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse — Part II, but now we know the film is officially called Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.
The news was shared during Sony’s presentation at CinemaCon, along with more information around Across The Spider-Verse, which is set to premiere next year.
Beyond The Spider-Verse will hit theaters in 2024.
