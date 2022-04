Bad Bunny will portray superhuman wrestler El Muerto in an upcoming film set in the Sony Spider-Man Universe.

Sony has announced that they have greenlit a spin-off film for Spider-Man universe wrestler El Muerto.

El Muerto will be portrayed by Grammy award-winning rapper Bad Bunny, with the film confirmed today at Cinemacon, during Sony’s presentation.

Bad Bunny will join the illustrious world that already features Venom and Morbius, with Bad Bunny’s El Muerto becoming the first Latin American superhero to headline a film.

The film is set to release Jan. 2024.

This story is developing.