This year has been very good to fans of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. First, Tobey Maguire reprised his Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, next month, Raimi himself returns to the Marvel fold to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Obviously, everyone’s waiting to see if the filmmaker will slip any nods to his Spidey movies into the universe-crossing sequel.

While that remains to be seen, a new Doctor Strange 2 tie-in commercial does feature a Spider-Man 2 Easter egg — and folks are going nuts over it on Twitter. The commercial in question is a new Tide ad which stars Benedict Wong’s Wong as he attempts to coerce Strange’s sentient Cloak of Levitation into the washing machine. Watch it below:

New Tide x #MultiverseOfMadness commercial featuring the same Joe’s Pizza chain from ‘Spider-Man 2’!

pic.twitter.com/QXBM76PV9s — Marvel Crave (@MarvelCrave) April 19, 2022

As the Cloak flees the Sanctum, at one point it crashes into a Joe’s Pizza Parlor van. Any Spidey fan worth their salt will instantly recognize the importance of this business name — Maguire’s webhead worked for Joe’s Pizza in Spider-Man 2!

Tobey Maguire Spider-Man 2 Reference in the latest #DoctorStrange promo!!! pic.twitter.com/PpwIQRUZwo — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) April 19, 2022

It’s back, baby.

JOES PIZZA IS BACK



1. SPIDER-MAN 2

2. DOCTOR STRANGE 2 PROMO pic.twitter.com/UMm9hQ6uH4 — ‎guy (free) 🌙 (@shaysuffers) April 19, 2022

Peak cinema.

No way (home)!

It’s come full circle.

kinda fitting that Sam would include a Spider-Man 2 ref in Doctor Strange given that this moment happened in Spider-Man 2 pic.twitter.com/p5AzX7kGkW — Jeffrey (@WakkoKing) April 19, 2022

OK, so some people have pointed out that Joe’s Pizza is a genuine pizza chain in Manhattan. However, it’s hard to deny that the van in the commercial is a deliberate Spider-Man 2 Easter egg.

Yeah, but seeing as to how many people associate Spider-Man 2 (another Raimi directed movie) to Joe’s Pizza, I wouldn’t doubt if it was a small nod to that. — Daily Raimi Spider-Man! (@EARTH_96283) April 19, 2022

Fans are taking Joe’s Pizza turning up in the ad as confirmation Tobey will appear in the movie itself.

Tobey's defo in the movie — SpiderMan×*20*× (@MemeRev18055442) April 19, 2022

But what we really want to know is if his ex-boss Mr. Aziz is back, too.

I'm waiting for mr. Aziz to return to make a cameo. https://t.co/wS9ghJbc2m — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) April 19, 2022

As a wise man once said… It’s pizza time!

So is this just the beginning of a torrent of Raimiverse references to come in Doctor Strange 2? While there haven’t been any concrete leaks pointing to a Maguire cameo, the trailers have confirmed that Patrick Stewart is reprising Professor X from Fox’s X-Men franchise, so a crossover with the Sony trilogy is definitely on the cards.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits cinemas on May 6.