‘Spider-Man’ fans sharing what they want to see in the next trilogy

There was almost no chance of Tom Holland walking away from the role of Spider-Man after the release of No Way Home, but the actor has been shouting from the rooftops about how much he’s looking forward to no longer being under contract with either Sony or Marvel Studios to play the superhero.

He’s only 25 years old but has already been playing Spider-Man for close to half a decade, so he’s more than earned a brief sabbatical. Yesterday’s onslaught of Spider-Monday news brought word that a second solo trilogy was in the works, even if Sony sought to pour cold water on the comments made by Amy Pascal.

Of course, that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the fanbase one iota, and as you can see below, one of Twitter’s current trends has fans sharing what they want to see happen in the next three movies.

Things I wanna see in the next Spider-Man trilogy:



• Peter working for The Daily Bugle

• Gwen Stacy

• Hobgoblin (Kingsley, Macendale, or Urich), Scorpion, Kraven, Black Cat

• Darker themes

• More mature Peter Parker

• Venom (Spider-Man wearing the black suit) pic.twitter.com/OakUz6qkwh — blake | NWH HYPE 🕷🕸 (@GoblinGambino) November 29, 2021

Things we need to see in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man College Trilogy



• Venom Symbiote Suit

• Kingpin

• Peter is a Daily Bugle photographer

• Gwen Stacy pic.twitter.com/aSF9x7TR7z — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) November 29, 2021

Now that the MCU Spider-Man college trilogy is confirmed, these are the villains I want him to battle pic.twitter.com/xWnSf4MnZR — Sean Draper (@killerhog27) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man swings through multiverse in new 'No Way Home' IMAX poster 1 of 2

Click to skip Spider-Man swings through multiverse in new 'No Way Home' IMAX poster

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Next MCU Spider-Man Trilogy Will Be Insane pic.twitter.com/joMzu8lAm3 — Ady (@AdyanMerchant) November 29, 2021

quote with your 4 biggest hopes for the next mcu spider-man trilogy pic.twitter.com/2l5Sf2pe6Q — javi 🕷🎟 (@1610SPlDEY) November 29, 2021

Spider-Man College Trilogy villains i want pic.twitter.com/nx6mJ6wjeh — Mikeybro (@KingNobody22) November 29, 2021

Now that it's confirmed we're getting a new MCU Spider-man trilogy, I hope we get to see these villains. pic.twitter.com/tr3275fG2M — Halo567 (@wlmsnz) November 30, 2021

if we’re doing another mcu trilogy for spider-man, let’s do it right. have peter be his own man, have him work for the bugle, have him struggle with college and the responsibilities he has to face, have him work with daredevil and you could do venom too. don’t mess it up pic.twitter.com/RyVKxyK0Lz — jøsh (@_undeadboi_) November 29, 2021

Peter Parker will be heading off to college, that much we can be sure of, but outside of that it’s an almost entirely blank canvas. We could be meeting new versions of old favorites or Spider-Man icons we’ve never seen in live-action before, making it a hugely exciting time for the fanbase once the multiversal escapades of No Way Home have been resolved.