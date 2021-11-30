Earlier today news broke that Sony may greenlight a brand new Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland before his most recent film as the friendly neighborhood superhero in Spider-Man: No Way Home has even premiered.

Fans have been ecstatic by Marvel producer Amy Pascal’s reveal that she’d like Holland back for a few more swings, and they aren’t the only ones. While on the French talk show Quotidien promoting No Way Home, Holland shared his reaction to the breaking news and it looks like he would accept the invitation.

“Listen, all I’ll say is we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”

Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man for 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as a cameo in Captain America: Civil War the year before. Since then, he has become one of the most beloved character portrayals in the MCU starring in each subsequent Avengers film and Spider-Man: Far From Home, the 2019 sequel.

Sony’s plans for the character in a new trilogy aren’t immediately clear, however, they will likely have some connection to the Venom film series, which found its way into the same universe as Holland’s Spider-Man at the conclusion of its latest entry Venom: Let there be Carnage.

Fans will have to wait and see what Spider-Man: No Way Home has planned before we have a clearer indication of the future of Spider-Man.