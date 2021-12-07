Spider-Man gets squished in R-rated recreations of classic scenes

Content warning: the following article has a link to a video that has CGI-rendered graphic violence.

If you’re a fan of the various Spider-Man film franchises over the years, you’ve perhaps wondered just how much of a beating the titular character could take in real life before reaching his physical limits.

Now a crew of visual effects artists has sought to explore that very thought experiment in their latest video, which takes a few seemingly unrelated scenes from the Spider-Man movies and loosely strings them together for an R-rated reimagining.

The video features CGI-laden redoes of memorable scenes helmed by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland.

We all remember that tense moment from Maguire’s Spider-Man 2 where Peter Parker must stop a runaway train by slinging his webs onto nearby buildings, all while he is pinned to the front of the locomotive and gripping the webs tightly in each hand. While the scene did grip audiences with sky-high stakes, it ultimately ended relatively peacefully, with the train eventually being stopped and the citizens of New York vowing to keep Spider-Man’s identity secret.

But let’s be real: if that happened in the physics engine of our known universe, Peter likely wouldn’t have the arm sockets integral enough to keep them attached to his body.

Now, you can view Peter’s arms getting ripped off, along with a number of other over-top-scenes, in Corridor Crew’s video, which you can view here.

This isn’t the first time that the Corridor Crew YouTube channel, popular for their VFX Artists React series, has weighed in on the subject of Spider-Man. Back in October, Corridor Digital founders Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer placed their bet that a purported video leak of Garfield in a Spider-Man costume was indeed authentic. However, they also said they aren’t sure if the leak is actually from the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home or from perhaps a different behind-the-scenes clip that is a few years old, such as the Garfield-helmed Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel.

We’ll have to see if the rumors swirling around Marvel’s newest webslinger film are true when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.