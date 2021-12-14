Ahead of the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home, which comes to theaters later this week, we’re getting more insights from its star about just what costume is his favorite of the myriad of variations he dons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years.

The evolution of the Spider-Man costume within the MCU started with humble beginnings in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. In that film, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, the man who would later become the teenager’s mentor, confronts Tom Holland as Peter Parker. In the webslinger’s introductory scene, he first dons his homemade suit, which essentially looks like a lightly modified sweatsuit.

Luckily, he’s able to get a tech-enhanced upgrade courtesy of Mr. Stark, donning the MCU’s equivalent of the classic red and blue suit in the majority of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Understandably, though, he downgrades back to sweatpants during the character’s low point and his falling out with Tony.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Peter dons the impressive and more metallic Iron Spider Armor to do battle against Josh Brolin’s Thanos, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter sported both an all-black sneaking suit and a slick black-and-red suit.

When asked which Spider-Man suit he liked best in a recent interview, Holland said, “I think my favorite would have to be the red and black suit” from Far From Home.

“I really like it because I’ve worn it so much, and I think we’ve really changed the image of what Spider-Man [can be],” Holland said in an interview with ComicBookMovie.

But that wasn’t his only suit that was among his favorite.

“Also, the red and blue suit from Homecoming…The original suit for me holds a lot of nostalgia just because that’s where I started my Spider-Man career. I haven’t worn that suit in years actually, but I’d like to see if I can dig it out somewhere and try it on again.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes swinging into theaters on Dec. 17.