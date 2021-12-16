Warning: this article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With Spider-Man: No Way Home concluding the Homecoming trilogy, Marvel fans have a lot of questions about where the franchise will go from here. While the signs look good that Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker, potentially for another full trilogy, there’s a strong chance that the webhead’s world will be expanded as Marvel and Sony dig deeper into Spidey comic book lore for inspiration. And No Way Home alludes to one fan-favorite potentially making their MCU debut before long.

Warning: full spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home to follow.

Not for the first time in the franchise, No Way Home features a nod to none other than Miles Morales, Peter’s Spidey successor. Before audiences got to know him in Into the Spider-Verse, Homecoming introduced Miles’ uncle Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), subtly confirming his existence in the MCU. NWH goes one further and discusses there being a Black Spider-Man waiting in the wings.

Sony reveals 3 new 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' images 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the midst of the film’s climax, Andrew Garfield’s Spidey cures Jamie Foxx’s Electro and the villain makes an admission. Though he compliments Garfield’s “nice face”, he says that what with his mask, Queens heritage, and history of saving poorer people, he assumed he was Black. Peter apologizes for letting him down, but Electro notes that “there’s probably a Black Spider-Man somewhere” in the multiverse.

We’re still waiting for a full-on namecheck or tease that Miles is on his way, but this pretty unsubtle reference to the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home seems like another promise that Marvel and Sony know that fans — and Tom Holland — want to see him in live-action and are working on bringing him on board eventually. For now, at least we’re getting animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) next year.