Tom Holland says Miles Morales could be the MCU’s next Spider-Man

In a wide-ranging interview with GQ, Tom Holland admitted that while he could quite comfortably keep churning out Spider-Man movies forever, he doesn’t want to imagine a world where he’s still playing the character into his 30s.

While the actor only turned 25 years old this summer, that means Sony and Marvel Studios will have to get the ball rolling quickly to pump out another couple of web-slinging blockbusters before the leading man hits his next major milestone.

Of course, one major problem with that is Holland’s contract expires after No Way Home is released, and if he wants to hang up the spandex for good five years from now, then there’s little chance he’s signing another six-picture deal. However, he did float the idea of another fan-favorite Spidey stepping in as his replacement.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

In all honesty, having Miles Morales as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man after Tom Holland makes a lot of sense. It means the franchise can keep making standalone adventures and crossovers with the iconic superhero, but they don’t need to recast the part, while it’s perfectly in keeping with the approach that sees Phase Four bringing in a whole host of new faces to replace the old guard.