‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ becomes biggest Hollywood movie since 2019
No Time to Die had been playing in theaters for almost two months by the time it surpassed the $726 million box office haul of Fast & Furious 9 to become the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster of the pandemic, and Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond has since gone on to rack up an impressive $774 million.
Of course, Spider-Man: No Way Home was always destined to obliterate that record, and in double-quick time. How long has it taken the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the top-earning Stateside production to hit theaters since December 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Seven days.
Heading into what’s poised to be another lucrative weekend both at home and abroad, No Way Home is currently sitting on a haul of $813 million. That means by tomorrow it’ll pass Chinese mega hit Hi, Mom‘s $822 million to move into second on the pandemic-era chart, and it’s got every chance of surpassing the $902 million of The Battle at Lake Changjin to seize top spot by the end of Sunday.
Next on the checklist will be the billion-dollar threshold, which looks to bee a breeze based on how Spider-Man: No Way Home has been performing so far, as records continue to tumble at its feet.