‘No Time to Die’ becomes highest-grossing Hollywood movie released since 2019

It’s been on the cards for a few weeks now, but No Time to Die has just passed another impressive milestone after out-earning Fast & Furious 9 at the global box office to become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie to have hit theaters since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2019.

While Daniel Craig’s final adventure as 007 has slightly under-performed on domestic shores, it’s been breaking international records left, right and center. It was less than seven days ago that the 25th installment in the James Bond franchise usurped Dominic Toretto and the gang’s ninth outing to become the biggest overseas hit of the pandemic, and it’s now passed the family on the worldwide front.

By the end of tomorrow, No Time to Die will have brought in at least $733 million, which is a phenomenal achievement looking at how the theatrical industry has struggled to regain its footing since COVID-19 first began wreaking havoc in March of last year. Then again, reports claimed the film need $900 million just to break even, so it might not even turn a penny of profit.

In total, No Time to Die is the third highest-grossing feature of 2021 behind Chinese duo The Battle of Lake Changjin and Hi, Mom. However, the difference is that those two smash hits made 100% of their money in China alone, whereas 007’s latest has been a success in virtually every market it’s been made available.