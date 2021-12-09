New Spider-Man: No Way Home behind-the-scenes footage offers the latest looks at Tom Holland’s wallcrawler, his ally Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), his enemy Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). We’re now just a week away from the much-anticipated threequel finally hitting theaters, but until then we’ll take every scrap of fresh material that comes our way.

Holland was recently interviewed by The Project, with the video featuring some exclusive glimpses of production on the Marvel/Sony movie. You can check out the full interview with the Uncharted star via this link, but here’s the new behind-the-scenes clips it includes, courtesy of Twitter account @Spider_Leaks:

The first clip showcases Holland, Cumberbatch, and Molina as they converse in between filming on scenes involving Octopus in his holding cell at the Sanctum Sanctorum following his battle with Spidey on the bridge. The next clip captures Holland upside down in a harness and MoCap suit. This hails from when Otto Octavius throws him against a pole during their tussle. We also get brief shots of Spidey on top of a car and Holland and Zendaya filming some inner-city swinging.

Speaking of Zendaya, the biggest revelation contained in this footage is the clip of MJ working as a waitress in a diner. This offers an insight into where Peter’s other half is at when the film opens. It’s possible that her new occupation was chosen as a reference to the MJ from the Sam Raimi trilogy, as Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane similarly worked as a waitress. You can make out the back of Batalon’s head on the monitor, so it looks like this café scene also involves Peter and Ned.

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into cinemas in the U.S. on Dec. 17 following its arrival in Europe on the 15th.