‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ closing in on ‘Avatar’ at the domestic box office

This weekend is a bit of a dead zone at the domestic box office, with precisely no new wide releases arriving in theaters, although we get a double dose of potential smash hits this coming Friday when Roland Emmerich’s disaster epic Moonfall and gross-out comedy sequel Jackass Forever both arrive.

As a result, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to spend a second consecutive week at the summit, and sixth out of seven frames, even if we’re looking at the lowest-grossing cumulative weekend since the end of September.

On the plus side, the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster will continue edging closer to James Cameron’s Avatar on the all-time charts, even though it’s still got a ways to go. By the end of tomorrow, No Way Home‘s total haul on home soil will be sitting around $735 million, with the Na’vi still holding onto third place with $760 million.

Does Tom Holland’s Peter Parker have enough gas in the tank to bring in the additional $25 million required? We’re going to go out on a limb and say probably, given that the movie is on course to bring in another $11 million through its seventh weekend in theaters, even if Moonfall and Jackass Forever are poised to take a sizeable bite out of No Way Home‘s target audience.