‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ confirmed as 3rd longest MCU movie ever

Fans have become so invested in Spider-Man: No Way Home that even something as trivial as the running time has come under intense scrutiny, with some rumors even claiming that it would usurp Avengers: Endgame to run for three hours and change.

While that isn’t the case, the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster has been confirmed as the third-longest installment in the franchise’s illustrious history, so be sure to visit the bathroom before taking your seat in the theater.

Collider has learned that No Way Home stretches to exactly 150 minutes including credits, which is precisely 60 seconds more than Avengers: Infinity War, but behind Chloe Zhao’s 157-minute Eternals and the butt-numbing 181 minutes of Endgame.

By comparison, Homecoming topped out at 133 minutes, while Far From Home ran a little shorter at 129. No Way Home was always going to be epic in every sense of the word given that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is battling threats from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb universes, which we’re all expecting to culminate in a jaw-dropping finale that sees Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield swing by to lend an assist.

That probably places Spider-Man: No Way Home at around the 135/140 mark before the credits, which audiences will be sticking around for anyway so that everyone can discover what surprises the stingers have in store.