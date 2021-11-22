Fans might have to wait a while for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

As morbidly hilarious as it would be to see the reactions from the internet were Spider-Man: No Way Home to come and go without any sign of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, we’re all feeling pretty confident that won’t be the case as we edge closer to the movie’s release.

It’s been one of the most heavily-speculated blockbusters we can remember, matters that haven’t been helped by the nonstop barrage of leaks to have made their way online, which have all been viewed with varying degrees of skepticism, all while Marvel Studios and Sony keep their lips tightly sealed.

The latest addition to the constantly revolving door of rumor and hearsay offers that Garfield and Maguire won’t show up until roughly 90 minutes into No Way Home, which would still be enough time for them to be reacquainted with fans as the build towards the epic third act action sequence continues.

According to @DanielRPK, #TobeyMaguire and #AndrewGarfield’s first scene in #SpiderManNoWayHome won't happen until about an hour and a half into the film. pic.twitter.com/etvBwYfhWO — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 22, 2021

What we have here is essentially someone who hasn’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home as far as we can tell, outlining when two characters that haven’t technically been confirmed for the film will show up in a running time that has also yet to be divulged with any sort of specificity by Marvel or Sony. As always, then, best not take this one at face value until more details are made available, if they even are.