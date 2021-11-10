Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Don’t Know What To Believe Anymore

The last few days have seen a flurry of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks purportedly hit the internet, and fans are still struggling to try and decide whether they’re legitimate or not. That was swiftly followed by even more rumor and speculation, claiming that VFX delays are behind the lack of a second full-length trailer.

Throw that into the melting pot alongside Tom Holland confirming Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro while simultaneously denying that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie, not to mention the person responsible for the most recent leaks that have yet to be confirmed claiming that Sony told him they were in fact the real deal, and you can understand why there’s been such widespread confusion.

As you can see from some of the responses below, the internet isn’t quite sure what to believe about Spider-Man: No Way Home anymore, unless they see images or footage slapped with official Sony or Marvel Studios branding.

I’m watching so many vids on Spider Man: No Way Home. I still can’t believe this is happening 😁😁😁 — Adam Khan (@AdamKha08078198) November 10, 2021

What baffles me is that people still consider Grace Randolph a reliable source when it comes to No way home news. Don’t believe anything she says she always gets things wrong — Crazy (@ItssCrazy18) November 10, 2021

Even though I've seen the leaks for No Way Home, I still won't believe it until I see this film in theatres — shino (@shinotweets) November 10, 2021

One thing I can say about leaked photos, whether they're for a film, TV show, or video game, is that they don't have to look perfect in order for people to believe them lol. People really need to check their expectations for No Way Home. — Jason Todd🌐 (@Speakz_Volumez) November 9, 2021

I don’t believe the leaked photos of no way home, to me they look fakes AF — STEIN’S BANE (@_steinism_) November 9, 2021

I never know what to believe with these leaks so I’m going into no way home with no thoughts except that peter parker is hot — sandra 🧣 (@scndraaa) November 9, 2021

Until ive seen Spider-Man: No Way Home then ill believe it as Sony wont just come out and confirm they arent in it — Scott Price24 (@scottscfc) November 9, 2021

I believe that I will enjoy Spider-Man No Way Home no matter what…. but if this is a "leak" and not a publicity stunt (and let's not forget the faked parts of the trailer in Infinity War) then yay we see old Spideys…. can we just enjoy the movie please guys? — Nick Braunton (@TheRandomfish) November 9, 2021

I’ll believe these supposed Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks are real when Sony tries to take them down. Unless they actually learned their lesson this time. — El Cabbage #BlackLivesMatter #FreePalestine (@AlCabbage045) November 9, 2021

It’s getting exhausting having to sift through all of the Spider-Man: No Way Home information that gets splattered online daily, so the best course of action would be to give the people what they want, and drop the trailer sooner rather than later before things get out of hand.