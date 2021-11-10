Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Don’t Know What To Believe Anymore
The last few days have seen a flurry of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks purportedly hit the internet, and fans are still struggling to try and decide whether they’re legitimate or not. That was swiftly followed by even more rumor and speculation, claiming that VFX delays are behind the lack of a second full-length trailer.
Throw that into the melting pot alongside Tom Holland confirming Jamie Foxx’s return as Electro while simultaneously denying that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie, not to mention the person responsible for the most recent leaks that have yet to be confirmed claiming that Sony told him they were in fact the real deal, and you can understand why there’s been such widespread confusion.
As you can see from some of the responses below, the internet isn’t quite sure what to believe about Spider-Man: No Way Home anymore, unless they see images or footage slapped with official Sony or Marvel Studios branding.
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
It’s getting exhausting having to sift through all of the Spider-Man: No Way Home information that gets splattered online daily, so the best course of action would be to give the people what they want, and drop the trailer sooner rather than later before things get out of hand.