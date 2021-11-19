Spider-Men Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield share an epic hug

While both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have both denied the latter making a cameo in the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, that doesn’t mean the two Brits can’t share a special moment together off-screen.

Such was the case during a recent GQ Magazine Men of the Year Event, in which the publication shared a photo on Twitter of the two actors sharing an embrace.

Seeing the two actors together in this way sent the internet into a tizzy Friday morning.

I’M GONNA PASS OUT pic.twitter.com/DVxufhVKcN — julie‎‎ misses spn (@bishopswidow) November 19, 2021

Peter Parker — Roma (@Roma20703034) November 19, 2021

A big moment and yes I’m going to keep using this video pic.twitter.com/T6yJXh5cRp — Paris (@Mjsspiderlord) November 19, 2021

To recap what we know about the forthcoming web-slinging film so far, it will star Tom Holland as Peter Parker but features a multiverse-centric plot involving the return of past franchise villains, such as Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

It has been long rumored that Garfield and Tobey Maguire would also be reprising their roles as Spider-Men fighting alongside Holland, which seemed to be backed up by rather convincing leaks and some anomalous moments from the latest trailer. However, it is perhaps best to temper our expectations since Garfield himself, for instance, recently doubled down on denying his involvement in the film.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” he told Today earlier this week. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

Holland made a similar denial last week.

“People don’t believe me when I say that [Maguire and Garfield] are not coming back. But people are going to have to believe me at some point,” Holland told Total Film Magazine.

We’ll collectively find out together if all these rumors are true and these campaigns of denial from the actors are part of one big marketing ploy when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters on Dec. 17.