Spider-Man: No Way Home confirms exact TIME Tickets go on Sale

Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of 2021’s most hyped and anticipated movies. Fans have been clamoring for more information about the film ever since it was first announced in 2019. Since then, every trailer released for the film has quickly swept across the internet, with fans dissecting and analyzing every single frame. And now, fans know exactly when they can buy their ticket to experience the movie in cinemas.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movie and the 27th MCU film as a whole. The sequel to 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, No Way Home sees Tom Holland reprise the role of Spider-Man. It will also see Zendaya reprising her role as MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role of Doctor Strange, with this film likely laying the foundation for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie.

It picks up where the last film ended, with Spider-Man’s true identity being revealed to the world thanks to the evil Mysterio. With his personal life and reputation turned upside down, Spider-Man goes to Doctor Strange, hoping the magician can make people forget who he truly is, allowing him to return to his safe double life.

However, when Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong, the multiverse opens up. Suddenly, villains from across time and space attack Spider-Man and the city. These villains include fan-favorite ones from previous non-MCU Spider-Man movies like Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. Rumors are also circulating that the Spider-Man actors from those previous non-MCU films, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, will be returning for this film.

For a while, fans have known that the film will be arriving in theaters on December 17th, 2021. When the second trailer was released, Marvel announced that tickets would go on sale on November 29th, a date Marvel has dubbed Spider-Monday, playing off the popular internet shopping event of Cyber-Monday.

On Twitter, AMC theaters have announced the exact time the tickets go on sale. This is really uncommon but also a great example of just how anticipated No Way Home is. AMC starts the tweet by announcing that “Our Spidey-Sense is tingling” before going on to say that tickets will be available to book on Monday, November 29th, from 12:01 am EST.

Our Spidey-Sense is tingling… @SpiderManMovie: No Way Home tickets will be going on sale on Spider-Monday, November 29th at 12:01am EST! Set your reminder to get tickets at #AMCTheatres now! https://t.co/CIks7DDINo pic.twitter.com/avVpyAtl4F — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 25, 2021

It is currently unknown if other theater chains will follow this lead. Hopefully, AMC’s website will withstand the influx of traffic, as it is highly likely that these tickets will quickly sell out as fans will be waiting for the release with bated breath.