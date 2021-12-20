‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ could still beat ‘Infinity War’ opening weekend

Even though it’s now Monday morning, and the box office figures for Spider-Man: No Way Home came in last night to leave insiders, analysts, fans and boardroom members alike with their jaws on the floor, those numbers could still be set to rise even higher.

Based on Sunday’s estimates, No Way Home seized $253 million domestic in its first weekend and $587 million globally, both of which are good enough to rank as the third-highest debuts in history both home and abroad. And yet, there are whispers that the final tally for yesterday could turn out to be higher than expected.

The projections had No Way Home earning somewhere between $62 million and $65 million yesterday, but if it manages to exceed that total to any significant degree, then there’s still a chance it could dislodge Avengers: Infinity War‘s $257 million bow to go second on the all-time rankings.

Not that failing to do so would be any great loss, especially when you remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home became the top-earning domestic release of 2021 in the space of three days, a feat that took previous record-holder Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings five weeks to manage, and it’s already the year’s sixth-biggest hit worldwide despite only arriving last Wednesday.