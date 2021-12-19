‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ opening weekend could beat ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

As if you needed any more evidence to paint Disney as the corporate overlords of pop culture, of the fourteen highest-grossing opening weekends in the history of the theatrical industry, Jurassic World is the only one that doesn’t hail from either the Mouse House or its Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm or Pixar subsidiaries.

Of course, that’s all going to change come the end of today when Sony co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home lands one of the biggest three-day debuts of all-time. The burning question has been how high the multiversal comic book adaptation can fly, and the latest estimates have it in with a shot of dislodging Avengers: Infinity War.

It’ll be a long time before anything matches sequel Endgame‘s $357 million bow, with Infinity War in second place $100 million behind. After one of the highest-grossing Fridays ever, No Way Home is now expected to crash into the record books with at least the fourth-heftiest haul ever, but it could realistically nab second.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $247 million is set to be toppled, with Spider-Man: No Way Home eying $253 million. However, one final push could take it past Infinity War‘s $257 million, to give Marvel Studios the distinction of holding the three top first frames ever, sandwiching Spidey in the middle of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.