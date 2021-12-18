‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ now tracking for one of the biggest opening weekends ever

Heading into the weekend, Sony were rather conservatively predicting that Spider-Man: No Way Home would end up scoring a $150 million opening weekend, which would comfortably the highest of the pandemic.

Of course, we’ve seen the studio undersell one of its Marvel Comics adaptations in the very recent past, after Venom: Let There Be Carnage almost doubled the modest $50 million projections. Now that No Way Home has nabbed $50 million on Thursday to land the third-biggest preview night in history, estimates are being revised.

The latest update has Tom Holland’s third solo movie debuting to well over $200 million, with $250 million still feasibly within reach. Only seven titles have ever hit $200 million during their first three days in theaters, and should No Way Home reach the very top end of the updated projections, it could overtake Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $247 million to go third on the all-time chart behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

$200 million would be astonishing under any circumstances, never mind in the midst of a pandemic with the Omicron variant beginning to sweep across the globe. At this stage it’s looking as though $150 million would be a disappointment for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is smashing records everywhere it goes.