As we begin to sift through the wreckage of Spider-Man: No Way Home speculation, you have to admit that a massive amount of the purported leaks were right on the money, which is very unusual for a blockbuster of this scale.

John Campea faced the wrath of the internet after debuting several images that he claimed to believe were Photoshopped, which turned out to be 100% legitimate. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox were indeed part of the cast, even though Doctor Strange didn’t turn out to be Mephisto, so the running joke of Phase Four lives to fight another day.

Now that No Way Home has been floating in the ether of the public consciousness for a week, the veil of secrecy is beginning to slip ever so slightly. As you can see below, Zendaya’s stunt double Jade Bell has shared several behind-the-scenes images and videos that show her teaming up with Garfield and Tom Holland’s doubles.

Official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo art shows off the villains 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, now that Marvel has released official promo art naming the Spider-Man: No Way Home variants, full-blown open season on spoilers is about to begin. On the plus side, the fact the movie has made close to $700 million at the box office in less than seven days would indicate everyone’s already seen it at least once.