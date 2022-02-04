Spider-Man: No Way Home lands on digital and Blu-ray next month, and the deluxe home release will be an impressive package.

Tom Holland’s third outing as the web-slinger is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, sitting on an incredible $1.74 billion and counting, giving studios and cinema chains a sigh of relief that COVID-19 didn’t completely kill off the theatrical experience.

We already knew that the home release would be a meaty affair, but a full list of all deleted scenes and special features has reportedly been unveiled, which you can check out below.

Of particular interest are the “Happy’s Very Good Lawyer” and “The Spidey’s Hang Out” scenes. The first will give us more Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil. In the theatrical release, Murdock appeared for a single memorable scene, and while he still get to show off his superhuman reflexes, it was a very short cameo.

I’m hoping we might get a hint as to what he’s been doing since Daredevil wrapped up on Netflix, but whatever this is, it’ll be great to just see him again.

The other is self-explanatory. Watching Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield compare notes on being Spider-Man was ridiculously entertaining, so much so that I’m surprised any of their material was left on the cutting room floor.

Beyond that, the featurettes are also intriguing, with the heroes and villains’ panels sure to be a fun watch. We don’t have an exact release yet for the Blu-ray, but it’s expected to arrive soon after the digital release on March 1.

In the meantime, if you want the full Spider-Man: No Way Home theatrical experience, it’s still in theaters.