Tom Holland has hilarious reaction to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ closing in on ‘Avatar’

Tom Holland admitted earlier this week that the response and reactions of the fans has been more important to him than the box office returns brought in by Spider-Man: No Way Home, even though his latest outing as the iconic superhero currently ranks as the sixth highest-grossing movie ever made.

It’s faring even better on the domestic front, though, with the multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe epic fourth on the all-time charts, and fast closing in on James Cameron’s Avatar. In fact, No Way Home is less than $25 million away from passing the sci-fi spectacular’s lifetime haul of $760 million, but Holland clearly wasn’t aware of that fact.

As you can see in the video below, the actor’s incredulous reaction to hearing the information for the first time is a thing of beauty.

TOM’S FACE WHEN HE DROPS THE NEWS 😭 pic.twitter.com/FkXWBMrPMC — Cam 🎬 (@camandfilm) February 2, 2022

No Way Home is approaching its eighth weekend in theaters, and with Jackass Forever and Moonfall arriving to take a bite out of the comic book adaptation’s target audience, there are no guarantees it has enough in the tank to make the final push to surpassing Avatar.

Of course, given how Jon Watts’ global smash hit has outperformed expectations at almost every turn so far, we’d be foolish to bet against it.