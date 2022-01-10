‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ digital release date revealed

Even though it’s still a little under a month since Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in theaters around the globe, Sony and the Mouse House are already preparing for the home release of the acclaimed threequel.

Not that there’s any reason to do that just yet. The film is continuing to shatter box office records left and right. Only recently, No Way Home managed to beat both Frozen II and Fast & Furious 7 to become the eighth highest-grossing movie of all time, which is a testament in and of itself to how much Marvel’s ambitious undertaking has paid off.

Sony is so pleased with the film that they went so far as to delay the release of Morbius to keep the public eye on Tom Holland’s third outing. Still, as stated above, it’s been nearly a month, so Peter Parker and all the guest stars that appeared alongside him will have to eventually make their way to digital platforms.

If you’ve already managed to catch the film in theaters and are looking forward to a rewatch from the comfort of your couch, movie retailer Vudu has just revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for digital purchase starting Feb. 28 on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV, and the eponymous seller.

As for Disney Plus, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be tricky due to Sony’s involvement. Unlike other MCU films like Eternals and Shang-Chi that’ll make their debut on the online service, Disney’s streaming deal with Sony will apparently not come into effect until sometime in 2023, so the arrival of webhead on the company’s own platform is a no go as of yet.