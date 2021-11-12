Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Edit Brings Together Iconic Characters From Across The Multiverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t far away but right now we haven’t seen a lot of video content for the film. This has had fans eagerly demanding a new trailer with hopes that we’ll see some kind of hints or Easter eggs of who and what is included in this upcoming sequel.

One Marvel fan has taken this into their own hands and crafted one truly impressive fan trailer for the movie using clips from previous Spider-Man movies alongside the first and currently only trailer for No Way Home.

The video posted by YouTuber stryder HD on Nov. 10 includes a whole roster of Spidey characters including Mysterio, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Elektro, Sandman, Vulture, and Lizard. While they aren’t expected to be in the film, this fam trailer also boasts cameos from Venom and Morbius.

Of course, you can’t have any Spider-Man: No Way Home fan content without all three Spider-Men taking part and this trailer is no exception. The way that it has been cut together seamlessly unites characters from completely separate films and the attention to detail does not go unnoticed.

While you wait for a more official look at the film in the coming weeks, check out this work from Stryder HD.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theatres on Dec. 19 and rumors of a new trailer have been circulating claiming that it will be dropping in the coming weeks. As we get closer to the release there should be plenty more content to explore but for now, fans have to play the waiting game.