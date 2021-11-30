‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fan poster looks like the real deal

Fan anticipation for the forthcoming Marvel flick Spider-Man: No Way Home has reached a veritable fever pitch ahead of its release next month.

There’s plenty of good reason for that, considering Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will be facing off against a variety of villains from outside that character’s world that many fans will recognize from past Spider-Man films, such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman.

A particular point of anticipation for many fans is the possibility that No Way Home will successfully pull off in live-action what Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse achieved before it in animated form: that we will get a crossover of not only a rogue’s gallery of villains, but a cross-section of various kinds of Peter Parkers.

As of right now, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who played the webslinger in previous iterations of movie franchises, are only rumored to appear in the movie at this point.

But when it comes to fan posters, sometimes less is more. Rather than showing any of the previous Spider-Men, or even Tom Holland, on the latest fan masterpiece gripping Reddit. Instead, it showcases the MacGuffin we’ve previously seen in the trailers — a cube with the seal of Vishanti, a symbol central to the magic at the disposal of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange.

The box in question seems to hold a level of importance to the plot of the film, which centers around a botched Dr. Strange spell attempting to make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man. The spell is interrupted by Peter and inadvertently causes multiverses to collide.

The fan poster, made by Reddit user Methward and posted to the MarvelStudios subreddit, is a fairly professional looking piece that wouldn’t look too out of place at a movie theater.

In terms of the villains, the poster also features Green Goblin, Doc Ock’s arms, a sand storm, and a lightening bolt.

A more subtle aspect of the image is the spider — webs gripping the cube — from three different angles, implying the three rumored Peter Parkers we previously discussed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters Dec. 17.