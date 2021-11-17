‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans are losing it over new trailer’s mystery arm

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally arrived, and it gives us a lot to chew on. But while the new footage suitably delivered more of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and revealed the rest of the returning villains, it still didn’t unveil our first official look at Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spideys. Or did it? Fans have spotted a bizarre detail in the promo that appears to confirm the presence of at least one other Peter Parker.

At the 2:27 mark in the trailer, just before Zendaya’s M.J. performs a re-do of Gwen Stacy’s fall from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, you can see that a disembodied lower arm in a Spider-Man costume can be seen perched by a bar just to the left of Jacob Batalon’s Ned. The arm appears to be holding on to a Spidey mask. It’s hard to make out clearly, but fans are convinced that this has to be either Maguire or Garfield, just poorly edited out of the sequence.

Sure, the errant arm doesn’t necessarily have to belong to either Maguire or Garfield, but why would they try to remove Holland from the shot if it was his?

Maybe this was actually a deliberate tease left in for the fans to pick up on? Yeah, right, and Mysterio’s a good guy.

This scene with Zendaya falling from the scaffolding has come under a lot of scrutiny in general, as fans are scared she’s going to meet the same fate as Emma Stone’s Gwen. There’s also been speculation that the hand seen reaching for hers in the trailer is actually Andrew Garfield’s, and he’ll catch her, somewhat making up for Gwen’s death in TASM2. This mystery floating arm might just gel with that theory. If it’s Garfield’s, then he’s in the right position to save her.

All our questions will finally be answered when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters in the U.S. on December 17.