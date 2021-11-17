‘Spider-Man: No Way’ Home Fans Wondering Why the Sinister Six Is Only a 5
Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that the entire plot was predicated on the multiverse bringing in villains from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb timelines, a lot of fans operated under the impression that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would be finding himself up against a multiversal Sinister Six.
Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino were touted as the evil sextet, but it’s been made perfectly clear by yesterday’s brand new trailer that the latter is nowhere to be found.
Not that five villains spanning two timelines pitching up in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise is anything worth getting bent out of shape over, but Twitter was still left asking the question as to why the Sinister Six had been whittled down to a five.
One theory is that Sony don’t want the Sinister Six to make their live-action debut in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and the team will be assembled under a different guise as part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe instead. Maybe there’s a secret villain we don’t know about yet, but one thing we can guarantee is that Peter Parker faces his most dangerous and deadly threat yet in No Way Home.