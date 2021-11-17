‘Spider-Man: No Way’ Home Fans Wondering Why the Sinister Six Is Only a 5

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that the entire plot was predicated on the multiverse bringing in villains from both the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb timelines, a lot of fans operated under the impression that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker would be finding himself up against a multiversal Sinister Six.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino were touted as the evil sextet, but it’s been made perfectly clear by yesterday’s brand new trailer that the latter is nowhere to be found.

Not that five villains spanning two timelines pitching up in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise is anything worth getting bent out of shape over, but Twitter was still left asking the question as to why the Sinister Six had been whittled down to a five.

there’s no way nwh has FIVE villains instead of SIX to make the sinister six like there’s just no way …. WHY WOULD THEY DO THAT IT DOESNT MAKE ANY SENSE AT ALL mysterio has to be alive and in the movie what else makes sense pic.twitter.com/K4Eyr3ornk — val SAW ETERNALS (@autisticspriig) November 17, 2021

Okay, we’ve officially got five of the Sinister Six for #SpiderManNoWayHome. Doc Ock and Sandman look mostly the same, which is fine because they were great to begin with. I wish they had given Lizard a proper snout and let Green Goblin look like an actual goblin…. pic.twitter.com/RrZFJOS8a9 — Chris Hanna 🦃 (@MegaNerd98) November 17, 2021

Theory: what if Strange is actually Mysterio in disguise?

-so far we’ve only seen five villains (one short of a Sinister Six)

-Doc is saying and doing a lot of weird stuff that’s out of character

-we know Mysterio can come up with some pretty trippy illusions pic.twitter.com/CgPVmL8lAn — Desmond Dornak (@DesmondDornak) November 17, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 2 Villains

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Spider-Man with the goblin looming behind him.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Electro.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing the Green Goblin.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Electro, Sandman and the Lizard.

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer image showing Doc Oc with new arms.

It’s the sinister six and in the trailer there’s only five…. Who’s going to be number six? 🤔 #SpiderManNoWayHome — 𝓣𝓲𝓯𝓯𝓪𝓷𝔂 🐈 (@Taffaniee) November 17, 2021

Are we really getting the sinister FIVE?! I wonder if there’s a hidden sixth villain or if a separate sinister six movie will be set up 🧐🧐🧐🧐 #SpiderManNoWayHome — Kieran Kelly (@kellyjourno) November 17, 2021

Here’s something I don’t know – are there only five villains because Sony is like “No, we do the Sinister Six, not you” or is there a villain being hidden? — The Eternal Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) November 17, 2021

Blown away by the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. My excitement senses are tingling! Just wish it would’ve had the Sinister Six, not the Foreboding Five. — Vladimir Manosalvas (@TheVIadMan) November 17, 2021

Wait if they're doing a Sinister Six thingy in this new movie who's the sixth guy? Is it going to just be the Fiendish Five or whatever? — 🛸 Jackie F. 📚 (@Kaijumafoo) November 17, 2021

Guys, there is suppose to a sinister six and the #SpiderManNoWayHome trailer only showed five. Tom Holland talked about villian from THREE different universes…



*thinks about Venom 2 post credits scene*



Venom is in this movie pic.twitter.com/Cspw0VGWpk — MrFranklin (@jgoingup) November 17, 2021

One theory is that Sony don’t want the Sinister Six to make their live-action debut in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, and the team will be assembled under a different guise as part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe instead. Maybe there’s a secret villain we don’t know about yet, but one thing we can guarantee is that Peter Parker faces his most dangerous and deadly threat yet in No Way Home.