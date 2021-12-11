Ahead of its release next week, Marvel is going all out with its very meta-promotional strategy for the hotly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, who appears to be responsible for botching a spell cooked up by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange to make the world forget Peter is Spider-Man.

But before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s take a step back and ask just who is responsible for letting the world know Spider-Man’s secret identity? Spider-Man: Far From Home teased the threequel at the end of the previous movie. After defeating the con-man Jake Gyllenhall’s Mysterio, the special-effects-centric villain released a doctored video to J.K. Simmons’ Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson that appeared to show Spider-Man was responsible for the destruction caused by Mysterio. Jonah broadcasts that tape, along with Spider-Man’s secret identity, to the world at the end of the trilogy’s second installment.

It’s only appropriate that the fictional newspaper would have a stand pop-up in real life, extolling the shortcoming of the webslinger to the world. A couple of users on Reddit spotted the phony papers in New York and posted them to the MarvelStudios subreddit. We’ve collected the photos from MarvelsGrantMan136 and Elegent_Housing_For here so you can take a look.

Not only is there a complete recreation of a Daily Bugle newsstand, complete with an official-looking logo, but the various headlines are just side-splitting. Here’s a collection of a few of our favorites:

Superheroes to Blame for auto-claim influx

Man bitten! New costumed hero emerging? Doctors say: ‘That’s not how science works’

Petition to reveal Parker’s birth certificate gains traction

Information wanted: tentacled man sought for questioning (complete with police sketch of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock)

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.