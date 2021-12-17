‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans can’t believe today is the day

International audiences may have been able to catch the movie since Wednesday, but for a lot of people, today is the day that Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters. There’s probably going to be a lot more sick days called in than usual, which is obviously going to be nothing more than a major coincidence.

It’s hard to remember the last time a movie generated so much fervor among audiences, and it’ll be difficult for Tom Holland’s latest outing under the spandex to live up to the sheer levels of expectation folks have in their heads. For the most part, though, No Way Home delivers and then some, and it’s an event that needs to be experienced in a packed house.

If you’ve been keeping up to date with the rumors, speculation, scuttlebutt and leaks, then it doesn’t really matter; No Way Home still comes packing plenty of unexpected surprises. As you can see from the reactions below, the internet can’t believe that the wait is finally over at long last.

i see spider-man no way home today!! — kayleigh ও (@softlyfictional) December 17, 2021

Spider-Man No way home was so good I cant wait to see it again today — Jadinmichai (@jadinmichai) December 17, 2021

America only just getting to see Spider-Man today after all the spoilers have been released. #NoWayHome #Spiderman #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/MDIPB1dMz8 — Vishal 🕉 (@VBG_10) December 17, 2021

I’ve seen sssoooo many people on social media spoiling Spider-Man: #NoWayHome ; let alone posting pictures/videos from inside the theater.



It JUST came out today; grow the hell up & keep your mouth(s) shut for those who have yet to see it! 🤬#DontSpoilNoWayHome #NoSpoilers pic.twitter.com/TxumSA9NvJ — Taylor (@TaylorBelleVA) December 17, 2021

Gorgeous 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster showcases Spidey in the snow

I said fuck it and watched Spider-Man Far From Home. Now I have all the context for what I watched today in No Way Home. I love both of these movies now. — vashbell (@vashbell) December 17, 2021

i’m going to see spider-man no way home today aaaah, so excited!! ☺️✨ — Nafisah (@NafisahFareedx) December 17, 2021

good luck to everybody watching Spider-Man: No Way Home for the first time today — nwh ruined Vee (@lokisearth) December 17, 2021

Today is going to be a huge day for me. Not only am I ACTUALLY going to play Security Breach and record my playthrough, I’m also going to see Spider-Man on the SAME day. Hype is unreal. No Way Home Rap also comes out Saturday. Crazy times. — Tyler (StormyIrisHD) (@StormyIrisHD) December 17, 2021

Based on the fact Spider-Man: No Way Home has already been demolishing pandemic-era box office records, Jon Watts’ threequel is going to be a monster when the numbers come in on Sunday, and you can bet your house on the generational web-slinging saga being all anybody wants to talk about for the rest of the week.