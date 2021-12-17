‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ fans can’t believe today is the day
International audiences may have been able to catch the movie since Wednesday, but for a lot of people, today is the day that Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters. There’s probably going to be a lot more sick days called in than usual, which is obviously going to be nothing more than a major coincidence.
It’s hard to remember the last time a movie generated so much fervor among audiences, and it’ll be difficult for Tom Holland’s latest outing under the spandex to live up to the sheer levels of expectation folks have in their heads. For the most part, though, No Way Home delivers and then some, and it’s an event that needs to be experienced in a packed house.
If you’ve been keeping up to date with the rumors, speculation, scuttlebutt and leaks, then it doesn’t really matter; No Way Home still comes packing plenty of unexpected surprises. As you can see from the reactions below, the internet can’t believe that the wait is finally over at long last.
Based on the fact Spider-Man: No Way Home has already been demolishing pandemic-era box office records, Jon Watts’ threequel is going to be a monster when the numbers come in on Sunday, and you can bet your house on the generational web-slinging saga being all anybody wants to talk about for the rest of the week.