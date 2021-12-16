‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ breaks another major box office record

Multiversal Marvel Cinematic Universe epic Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t even released in the United States yet, but the superhero blockbuster is already shattering box office records around the world after hitting theaters in many international markets yesterday.

Tom Holland’s latest adventure under the spandex has already set a single-day pandemic record in Korea, and almost doubled the previous 24-hour benchmark set by No Time to Die in the United Kingdom, so we’re looking at an absolute monster by the time numbers come in on Sunday.

If that wasn’t enough, No Way Home has now scored the highest-grossing first day ever in Mexico after landing $9 million right out of the gate, dislodging Avengers: Endgame in the process. That’s three significant milestones toppled before the film even comes to domestic screens, including one that covers the history of Mexican theaters and not just the age of COVID-19.

Spider-Man: No Way Home still hasn’t been approved for release in China, which could end up hampering the MCU extravaganza’s chances of topping a billion dollars globally, but exceeding the $905 million brought in by local smash hit The Battle of Lake Changjin is well within reach, which would make the generational superhero saga the top-grossing feature of any kind to arrive since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Dec. 2019.